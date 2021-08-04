FCA Beats Appeal In £10.8M Risky Pensions Advice Fight

Law360, London (August 4, 2021, 2:01 PM BST) -- A father and son who promoted pension investments have lost their attempt to overturn findings that they violated financial market rules, as an appeals court agreed on Wednesday that they gave unauthorized and misleading advice. The FCA brought the case after it found that the father and son were encouraging investors to transfer their savings into high-risk investments such as tree plantations in Costa Rica. (iStock) The Court of Appeal unanimously rejected the challenge brought by Craig and Lee Lummis to a High Court decision from 2020, which found they had encouraged more than 2,000 consumers to transfer approximately £91.8 million ($129 million) from their...

