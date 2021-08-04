Ingenious Media Units Win Appeal In Tax Avoidance Fight

Law360, London (August 4, 2021, 8:16 PM BST) -- Ingenious Media companies behind a film finance scheme scored a win in their complex fight against Britain's tax authority after an appeals court ruled Wednesday that they were profit-seeking businesses for tax purposes, opening the door to reviving a £64 million ($88.9 million) slice of the dispute. The Court of Appeal has allowed two appeals from limited liability partnerships used by Ingenious Media PLC and its subsidiaries to back entertainment projects — including blockbuster films "Avatar" and "Die Hard 4." The appeals court said that the Upper Tribunal of Britain's Tax and Chancery Chamber "was wrong to interfere" with a lower court's...

