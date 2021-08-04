Enviro Groups' Tear Gas Suit Against DHS Nixed For Now

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 3:07 PM EDT) -- The emergency use of tear gas by federal law enforcement officers against protesters in Portland, Oregon, last year isn't the type of thing covered by the National Environmental Policy Act, a federal judge says. U.S. District Judge Karin J. Immergut on Tuesday granted a motion to dismiss filed by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security against a suit filed by the Northwest Center for Alternatives to Pesticides, Willamette Riverkeeper and others. In the order, the judge said the executive order signed by former President Donald Trump that sent law enforcement to Portland to protect federal property during the 2020 protests over...

