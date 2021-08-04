Pirates, Phillies Promote Women To General Counsel

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 3:57 PM EDT) -- Two women have started as general counsel for Major League Baseball's Philadelphia Phillies and the Pittsburgh Pirates, adding to a growing roster of female attorneys leading team legal departments. The Phillies promoted Leslie Safran to vice president and general counsel. The Pirates chose Mera Kutrovac, an in-house lawyer who had already been overseeing the legal department on a part-time basis. Both women took on their new roles in July. Safran, who could not be reached for comment, had served as the Phillies' associate general counsel for nearly seven years. Before that, she served more than three years as a senior labor...

