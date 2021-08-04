5th Circ. Mulls Mootness In Houston's Drive-Thru Voting Row

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- A panel of Fifth Circuit judges heard oral arguments Wednesday in a case that asks the court to decide whether election officials in Texas' largest county violated the constitution by allowing drive-thru voting in November 2020, drawing questions about who can bring such a challenge and whether it's now moot. On Nov. 2, a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit denied a bid to block drive-thru voting in Harris County, Texas, on Election Day. Earlier that same day, U.S. District Judge Andrew Hanen held that the group of Republicans, led by conservative activist Dr. Steven Hotze, lacked standing to challenge the...

