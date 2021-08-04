Clinic Falsely Claimed To Be Federal Health Center, Suit Says

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 6:16 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area clinic's false claims of federal funding delayed a Pennsylvania woman's malpractice claims as she fruitlessly sought federal administrative remedies and a federal lawsuit over a missed cancer diagnosis, according to a state-court lawsuit. The medical malpractice suit states that Metro Community Health Center in Swissvale, Pennsylvania, had falsely held itself out as a "federally qualified health center" whose workers were deemed federal employees, leading the plaintiff to waste nearly a year of litigation over cancer that MCHC had misdiagnosed as a benign bone growth in her mouth. "Due to MCHC's prominent representation that it was a FQHC, plaintiff justifiably...

