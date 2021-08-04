Patent Pro Moves From Mintz Levin to Greenberg Traurig

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 6:30 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has boosted its bench of patent attorneys with a new hire in California from Mintz Levin Cohn Ferris Glovsky & Popeo PC, bringing on a lawyer with extensive experience in the life sciences arena. Patent pro Jeff Giering has been added to Greenberg Traurig's roster of attorneys in Orange County, the firm announced Tuesday. He will be a shareholder, according to Greenberg Traurig. Giering told Law360 on Wednesday that he was excited to reunited with a number of colleagues he has known for years. He is also keen to be part of the firm's growth. "I am excited...

