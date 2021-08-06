Baker Botts Snaps Up Ex-Simpson & Thacher Atty In Houston

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 3:51 PM EDT) -- An oil and gas dealmaker who spent the past year handling a historic industry downtown at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP has joined the Houston office of Baker Botts LLP as a partner. Brad Honeycutt began work this week as a partner in Baker Botts' corporate department. He was previously counsel at Simpson Thacher and also spent two years as the general counsel of oil and gas exploration company Castleton Resources LLC. A graduate of Emory University School of Law, he has spent his entire career in Houston, according to his LinkedIn profile. Honeycutt specializes in mergers and acquisitions and private...

