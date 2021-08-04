UK Gov't Faces Judicial Review Over £22M COVID Contract

Law360, London (August 4, 2021, 6:27 PM BST) -- The government's decision to award a £22.6 million ($31.4 million) contract to a company with alleged ties to a former Conservative party chairman without competition during the first wave of the pandemic will face judicial review, legal campaigners said Thursday. The Good Law Project, a not-for-profit campaign group bringing a series of legal actions over the government's handling of new contracts during the coronavirus pandemic, said the High Court granted it permission to bring a judicial review over a contract awarded to Bunzl Healthcare. The Good Law Project alleged that former Conservative Party chairman Andrew Feldman was involved in the April...

