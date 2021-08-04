How An Impeachment Could Play Out For Cuomo

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 8:36 PM EDT) -- After a 168-page report by New York Attorney General Letitia James concluded that Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women and used his power to retaliate against one of them, many members of the state Assembly now support bringing impeachment articles against the governor, which could happen within weeks. While the recent impeachments of former President Donald Trump have made the impeachment process relatively popular knowledge, the process plays out differently in New York state. A major difference, legal experts say, is that the New York Constitution dictates that a governor must be temporarily removed from office while the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS