ITC Blocks Fiber Optic Imports In Corning Patent Fight

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 5:42 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has agreed to bar the importation of certain fiber optic equipment that infringes a variety of patents owned by Corning Optical Communications LLC. The ITC has issued a general exclusion order, an infrequently used type of import ban that applies to all infringing products, even those imported by companies that are not parties to the case, according to a notice dated Tuesday. The order applies to any "infringing high-density fiber optic equipment and components thereof," the commission wrote. Additionally, the commission issued a cease and desist order against various respondents in the case, including Leviton Manufacturing...

