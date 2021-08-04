Jones Day Blasts Ex-Associates' 'Intrusive' Bid For Pay Data

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- Jones Day rebuked a pair of married former associates' request for partner compensation and other financial data for their lawsuit accusing the firm of retaliation after complaining about its parental leave policy, telling a D.C. federal judge that discovery for these records is irrelevant and, at a minimum, premature. The firm urged U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss in a brief Tuesday to reject former appellate attorneys Mark Savignac and Julia Sheketoff's bid for discovery on Savignac's wrongful termination claims. If Judge Moss decides to compel discovery on this matter, Jones Day proposed that he must first consider the merits of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS