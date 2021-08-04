Greensill Moves Toward Finacity Sale Despite Terms Changes

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 2:27 PM EDT) -- A New York bankruptcy judge Wednesday set a sale hearing for Greensill Capital affiliate Finacity Corp. in two weeks despite a call by creditors for time to look at an amendment to the purchase agreement indemnifying the buyer from future compensation claims. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Wiles denied the unsecured creditors committee's request for more time to look at the recent change in the sale agreement with White Oak Global Advisors and prepare for a potential contested sale hearing, noting the conflict is over a relatively small amount of cash. "I don't really understand, from what I'm...

