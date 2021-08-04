Policy Cancellation Bars Wis. Ski Resort's $5M Fire Claim

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A Wisconsin federal judge ruled Wednesday that Axis Surplus Insurance Co. is not required to pay a ski resort's $5 million fire damage claim, holding that the insurer validly canceled the policy before the fire. U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson tossed Whitecap Mountain Recreation Inc.'s suit against Axis, saying that the resort owner was not entitled to automatic policy renewal and that it gave up its coverage by failing to pay premiums on time. Wisconsin's "statutory right of automatic renewal does not apply to surplus lines insurers like Axis," the judge said. "Even if it did, plaintiffs here resolutely declined...

