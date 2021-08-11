Mayer Brown Adds Skadden M&A Vet In New York

Law360 (August 11, 2021, 8:16 PM EDT) -- After a four-decade-long career at Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom, corporate and securities lawyer Martha McGarry has dodged the firm's mandatory retirement policy and joined Mayer Brown as a partner in New York. McGarry, who has experience in mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance and shareholder activism, will co-lead Mayer Brown's U.S. M&A practice. According to a press release from Mayer Brown issued last week, McGarry has worked on deals and transactions with companies including American Express, Coca-Cola and the Hershey Company. In a phone call with Law360, McGarry said she chose to join Mayer Brown because she faced an impending...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS