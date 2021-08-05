J&J Says Teva Will Infringe UK Schizophrenia Drug Patent

Law360, London (August 5, 2021, 5:44 PM BST) -- Janssen Pharmaceuticals is seeking to block generic-drug giant Teva from producing its own treatment for schizophrenia in the U.K. in its ongoing battle with the Israeli company. Johnson & Johnson unit Janssen Pharmaceutica NV stepped up its fight to protect a patent covering an injection for the treatment of the mental health condition in a defense and counterclaim filed on Friday with the High Court. The move comes after Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. launched its own bid to try to clear the way for a competing product to be manufactured. Janssen says that unless Teva is restrained by the High Court,...

