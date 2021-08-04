Equity Holdouts Lose $18M Claim In Ruby Tuesday Ch. 11

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 5:25 PM EDT) -- A pair of equity holders that declined to participate in Ruby Tuesday's 2017 take-private transaction lost out on the chance to share in unsecured recoveries in the company's Chapter 11 case, with a Delaware judge ruling Wednesday their $18 million in stock appraisal claims are not entitled to a recovery. In a 10-page opinion, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John T. Dorsey said shareholders Powell Anderson Capital LP and Quadre Investments LP only had claims in the bankruptcy case because of their status as pre-bankruptcy shareholders of Ruby Tuesday Inc., requiring them to be subordinated behind other secured and unsecured claims in the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS