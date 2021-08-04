Cuomo Criminal Inquiries Widen To NYC, Westchester, Nassau

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 1:28 PM EDT) -- The district attorneys of Manhattan and Westchester and Nassau counties Wednesday joined Albany prosecutors in announcing criminal probes into New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo after findings by the attorney general that the governor sexually harassed and groped women for years, developments that could lead to forcible touching and sex abuse charges. The district attorneys of Manhattan, Westchester and Albany said they've opened criminal probes into Gov. Andrew Cuomo, shown here on July 26, over his alleged misconduct with 11 women. (AP Photo/Richard Drew) Manhattan DA Cyrus Vance Jr., Westchester DA Mimi Rocah and acting Nassau DA Joyce Smith said their offices...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS