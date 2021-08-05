DOJ Denies Doing End-Run Around FCA Intervention Denial

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 5:06 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has hit back at a medical practice's argument that the government's sharing of certain information with two whistleblowers is an end-run around a Tennessee federal court's rejection of an attempt by the DOJ to join a False Claims Act case. In a Tuesday statement of interest, the DOJ said that SouthEast Eye Specialists PLLC was making "factually and legally unsupported arguments" in its bid to strike certain material from a suit that was launched by whistleblowers Gary Odom, who has served as executive director of the Tennessee Association of Optometric Physicians, and Ross Lumpkin, a past...

