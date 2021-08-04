Pa. Justices To Rethink Malpractice Suits Over Settlements

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 6:13 PM EDT) -- The Supreme Court of Pennsylvania said it would reconsider a 1991 decision barring most legal malpractice claims over settlement agreements, taking up an appeal from a physician who said her former lawyers got her to sign a release that was broader than what she wanted. The justices agreed Tuesday to take up the appeal from Dr. Ahlam Khalil in her malpractice case against Gerald Williams, Beth Cole and their law firm Williams Cuker Berezofsky LLC, which the Superior Court had said was barred by the state Supreme Court's ruling in Muhammad v. Strassburger McKenna Messer Shilobod & Gutnik that legal negligence...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS