Russia Seeks To Maintain Stay Of $50B Award Dispute

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 6:19 PM EDT) -- Russia told the D.C. Circuit that former Yukos Oil Co. shareholders simply invented reasons to lift a stay of district court proceedings aimed at enforcing three arbitration awards worth $50 billion, arguing its opponents used a writ of mandamus as an improper means of appeal. According to Russia's final appellate court brief Wednesday, the former shareholders know the district court lacks jurisdiction to hear their appeal of a second stay in the eight-year-long case — granted in 2020 pending Russia's appeal to the Netherlands Supreme Court — and attempted to circumvent the law by "inventing an alleged need for a writ of...

