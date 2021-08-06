Ole Miss Taps University of Tenn. Deputy GC As Top Atty

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 3:55 PM EDT) -- The University of Mississippi has tapped University of Tennessee Deputy General Counsel David Whitcomb to become its chief legal officer and general counsel. The university, known as Ole Miss, said on Wednesday that Whitcomb will report to Chancellor Glenn Boyce and provide advice and counsel regarding governance, research, athletics, student affairs and finance. Ole Miss said Whitcomb, who will officially take on the role on Aug. 9, will also coordinate with the University of Mississippi Medical Center on legal matters and work with its top attorney. "I look forward to contributing to the work of this great university, which is such...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS