Monster Energy Fends Off TM Suit Over Reign Drinks

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Monster Energy Co. scored a victory in a trademark battle on Wednesday, when a Florida federal judge found that Bang energy drink maker VPX Sports' argument at trial that Monster's Reign drinks infringed its trade dress was "totally debunked — and its case was left in shambles." U.S. District Judge Roy K. Altman entered judgment in Monster Energy's favor on Wednesday, after finding a day earlier that Vital Pharmaceuticals Inc., which does business as VPX Sports, failed to show that its trade dress was "inherently unique or distinctive" enough to be protected or that people would likely be confused by the...

