FTC Gets New Jersey Hospital Merger Paused

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 7:12 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court on Wednesday granted the Federal Trade Commission's bid to pause the planned merger of two Bergen County hospitals the agency contends would unlawfully reduce competition for health care in the Garden State's most populated county. U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez issued an order and a sealed opinion granting the FTC's motion for a preliminary injunction, pausing the deal between Hackensack Meridian Health Inc. and Englewood Healthcare for an administrative trial in front of the commission. In a joint statement Wednesday, the hospitals said they are disappointed in the ruling, especially since New Jersey's Department of...

