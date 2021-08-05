Venable, Boutique Firm Give Associates Raises

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Venable LLP and boutique firm Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell LLP are the latest law firms to announce raises for associates, according to an internal memo and an announcement on Wednesday. Venable will raise salaries to $202,500 for first-year associates, matching the market rate set by a number of BigLaw firms this summer, according to an internal memo viewed by Law360 Pulse. But third-year and more senior associates will not automatically make market rate, with a performance bonus contingent on billing 2,000 hours making up the difference. Effective Oct. 1, the Denver-based Wheeler Trigg will start first years at $180,000 a year, the...

