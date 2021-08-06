Fla. Atty Sean Pittman On Becoming National Bar Assoc. GC

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 3:46 PM EDT) -- The National Bar Association at its annual convention announced the appointment of Florida attorney Sean Pittman as its next general counsel. Based in Tallahassee, Pittman is the founder and managing partner of Pittman Law Group, which has four locations throughout the state. He focuses his practice on government, administrative and corporate law. He received his bachelor's and law degree at Florida State University. Pittman was unanimously approved last week during the first board of governors meeting with Mississippi attorney Carlos Moore, the new president of the National Bar Association, which is the largest network of predominantly Black American attorneys and judges....

