Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

WilmerHale Attys Helped Lose Theranos Data, Judge Says

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday denied ex-Theranos Inc. CEO Elizabeth Holmes' eleventh-hour bid to exclude broad categories of evidence from her upcoming criminal fraud trial, saying that Theranos and WilmerHale attorneys — not prosecutors — caused the loss of a corporate database purportedly crucial to her defense.

In an 18-page partially redacted order, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said Theranos' then-attorneys at WilmerHale never gave the government the decryption key needed to access a copy of Theranos' Laboratory Information System, or LIS, database when they handed it over in August 2018. The attorneys also never told prosecutors that Theranos would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!