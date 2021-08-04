WilmerHale Attys Helped Lose Theranos Data, Judge Says

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 10:07 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday denied ex-Theranos Inc. CEO Elizabeth Holmes' eleventh-hour bid to exclude broad categories of evidence from her upcoming criminal fraud trial, saying that Theranos and WilmerHale attorneys — not prosecutors — caused the loss of a corporate database purportedly crucial to her defense. In an 18-page partially redacted order, U.S. District Judge Edward Davila said Theranos' then-attorneys at WilmerHale never gave the government the decryption key needed to access a copy of Theranos' Laboratory Information System, or LIS, database when they handed it over in August 2018. The attorneys also never told prosecutors that Theranos would...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS