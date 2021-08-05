Senate Indian Affairs Committee Passes Native Language Bills

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 6:09 PM EDT) -- The Senate Committee on Indian Affairs on Wednesday passed two bills that build on the Native American Language Act to strengthen interagency support of Native languages, including a stipulation that the president will ensure federal agencies comply with the law. Sens. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, and Tina Smith, D-Minn., introduced the Native American Language Resource Center Act of 2021, while Schatz and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, introduced the Durbin Feeling Native American Languages Act of 2021. Both bills were presented on the 30th anniversary of the Native American Languages Act, which codified the rights and freedom for Native American people to use,...

