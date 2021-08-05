Insurance Groups Urge 2nd Circ. Not To Revive NY Virus Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 4:45 PM EDT) -- Two insurance trade groups urged the Second Circuit to uphold a finding that a New York martial arts studio isn't entitled to coverage of pandemic losses, saying a ruling otherwise would imperil the state's insurance market and hurt policyholders. The American Property Casualty Insurance Association and the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies told the court in a brief Wednesday that Philadelphia Indemnity Insurance Co. was right to deny Master Gorino's Pil-Sung Tae Kwon-Do's bid for pandemic coverage. The insurer correctly reasoned that the studio didn't allege physical damage to its property, the brief said. If the Second Circuit revived the...

