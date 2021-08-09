Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

New NJ Fed. Rule On Litigation Funding Should Be Welcomed

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- On June 21, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey enacted Local Civil Rule 7.1.1 requiring disclosure of "any person or entity that is not a party and is providing funding for some or all of the attorneys' fees and expenses for the litigation on a non-recourse basis."

The rule requires all parties to file a statement within 30 days of filing an initial pleading containing the identity of the funder, whether the funder's approval is necessary for litigation decisions or settlement decisions and a brief description of the nature of the funder's financial interest.

A party may...

