New NJ Fed. Rule On Litigation Funding Should Be Welcomed

Law360 (August 9, 2021, 3:25 PM EDT) -- On June 21, the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey enacted Local Civil Rule 7.1.1 requiring disclosure of "any person or entity that is not a party and is providing funding for some or all of the attorneys' fees and expenses for the litigation on a non-recourse basis." The rule requires all parties to file a statement within 30 days of filing an initial pleading containing the identity of the funder, whether the funder's approval is necessary for litigation decisions or settlement decisions and a brief description of the nature of the funder's financial interest. A party may...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS