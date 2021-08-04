Arnold & Porter Fights 'Extreme Sanctions' In NY Opioid Trial

Law360 (August 4, 2021, 10:18 PM EDT) -- It would be "wholly inappropriate" to find Endo Pharmaceuticals liable in New York's opioid trial because of discovery lapses, Arnold & Porter said Wednesday, even as it expressed regret for not revealing that the drugmaker promoted narcotic painkillers at a doctor's office frequented by "drug abusers and crackheads." In a filing Wednesday night, Arnold & Porter insisted that the New York attorney general's request for a default judgment would be a "punitive and disproportionate" remedy for belated production of notes describing visits by Endo's opioid sales force to potential prescribers of highly addictive opioid painkillers. The same would be true of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS