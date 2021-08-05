Utility Cos. Notch Win In Idaho-Oregon Transmission Line Row

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 1:31 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge has tossed a suit challenging federal approvals for a proposed long-distance power line project after determining that environmental groups failed to provide new evidence that would undermine the Bureau of Land Management's prior considerations. U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon said Wednesday that additional evidence that conservation groups and landowners hoped would upend the federal government's case hadn't actually shown substantially new information that the project would hurt an endangered species of bird, that the government should've considered different mitigation options or that burying a portion of the line was a better option. The 293-mile transmission line,...

