Pot Products Maker Seeks $1M For Breached 'Hashatron' Deal

Law360 (August 6, 2021, 5:44 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles-based cannabis products manufacturer Sho Products LLC has sued JJG Distributing over a machine called the Hashatron, claiming the former client unlawfully seized the machine from Sho Products' property and breached a 25-year exclusivity agreement, causing $1 million in losses. The manufacturer filed its complaint in California state court on July 30, after it was initially dismissed in California federal court for lack of jurisdiction. According to the complaint, Sho Products and JJG Distributing entered an exclusivity agreement in April 2020 that gave the cannabis company the sole right, title and interest to purchase and distribute JJG's goods. One of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS