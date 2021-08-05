KPMG, Ex-Partner Fined £13.5M For Conflict Of Interest

Law360, London (August 5, 2021, 12:44 PM BST) -- The accounting watchdog said on Thursday that it has fined KPMG and a former partner a total of £13.5 million ($18.8 million) for their "deeply troubling" role in pushing a struggling bedding company into insolvency. The accounting watchdog said it has severely reprimanded KPMG and fined it £13 million ($18.1 million) and ordered the Big Four firm to conduct an independent review. (iStock) As a result, a private equity client was able to buy Silentnight Group without any pension liabilities, the Financial Reporting Council said. The watchdog said it has severely reprimanded KPMG and fined it £13 million — and has ordered the...

