Oatly Can't Milk TM To Block English Farm's Dairy Alternative

Law360, London (August 5, 2021, 2:04 PM BST) -- Swedish oat milk giant Oatly cannot prevent a family farm in England from selling its own dairy alternative, a court in London ruled on Thursday, finding that the PureOaty drink was not trying to take advantage of the bigger brand. Nicholas Caddick QC, sitting as a deputy judge at the High Court, rejected claims that Glebe Farms Food Ltd. had infringed trademarks, including the Oatly brand name and pack design, to benefit from the pulling power of the plant-based food giant. The Cambridgeshire-based company argued that the name was a nod to the "purity of the product" when it launched its brand in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS