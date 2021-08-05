Eagle Rare Bourbon Owner Wins TM Appeal Against UK Rival

Law360, London (August 5, 2021, 8:27 PM BST) -- U.S. distiller Sazerac Brands LLC won its trademark infringement fight against a British spirits company Thursday over a bourbon whiskey bearing an eagle in both the name and label, after an appeals court upheld a finding that the rival product could confuse consumers. The Court of Appeal said that the High Court judge was right to conclude in 2020 that some consumers looking at Halewood International Ltd.'s new Tennessee bourbon whiskey, American Eagle, could believe it was related to or a special version of Sazerac's Kentucky bourbon whiskey Eagle Rare, which has been on the market for 20 years. "The judge...

