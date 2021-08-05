3 Firms Mold $2B Deal For Climate Insurance Risk Biz

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 12:42 PM EDT) -- Credit rating agency Moody's Corp. will pay £1.43 billion ($2 billion) to acquire climate and natural disaster-focused insurance risk business RMS from Daily Mail and General Trust PLC, the companies said Thursday, in a deal guided by Paul Hastings, Slaughter and May and Cravath. The agreement adds to Moody's' portfolio a business in RMS that offers more than 400 risk models across 120 countries, serving the global property and casualty insurance and reinsurance industries, according to a statement. The acquisition stands to strengthen Moody's insurance data and analytics platform with a business that's expected to generate revenue of about $320 million...

