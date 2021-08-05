Germany Fines Musical Instrument Makers €21M Over Pricing

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Germany's competition enforcer has imposed fines totaling €21 million ($24.9 million) on musical instrument makers Fender, Roland and Yamaha for setting minimum prices, as well as a pair of retailers for agreeing to the prices. Germany's Federal Cartel Office, or the Bundeskartellamt, said Thursday that it has fined Fender Musical Instruments GmbH, Roland Germany GmbH and Yamaha Music Europe GmbH for resale price maintenance, which is when manufacturers require that products be sold above a minimum price. It also fined retailers Thomann GmbH and Music Store Professional GmbH for cooperating with the instrument makers and for agreeing with each other on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS