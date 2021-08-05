Bakery Agrees Not To Threaten Migrants In DOL Wage Probe

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 5:38 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut bakery accused of interfering with a Department of Labor investigation into its wage practices has agreed not to threaten its migrant workers with deportation, days after the government accused the bakery of threatening retaliation against employees participating in the probe. Padaminas NY Bakery II LLC and the DOL jointly presented the Connecticut federal court with a consent preliminary injunction requiring the Brazilian pastry seller to comply with conditions under the Fair Labor Standards Act and not retaliate against employees who may participate in the government's investigation. The terms include not threatening to report workers to immigration authorities, reducing their...

