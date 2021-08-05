NJ AG Backs Fired Catholic School Teacher's Bias Suit

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 3:08 PM EDT) -- New Jersey acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck told the New Jersey Supreme Court to keep a fired Catholic school teacher's workplace bias lawsuit active, citing the state Legislature's view that employment discrimination is cancerous to society. In an amicus brief filed Wednesday, Bruck urged the justices to affirm a lower appeals court's second revival of Victoria Crisitello's claims accusing St. Theresa School of firing her because she was pregnant and unmarried. Bruck pointed to the state Legislature's 1945 enactment of the New Jersey Law Against Discrimination, which he said aimed to "eradicate" bias in all forms. "The Legislature concluded then...

