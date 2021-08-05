Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Fed. Circ. Unsure New Trial Needed In $5M Oil Drilling IP Fight

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 6:04 PM EDT) -- A Federal Circuit panel seemed unpersuaded Thursday that there was any reason to undo a $5 million jury verdict that found Besco Tubular misappropriated trade secrets belonging to Spoked Solutions LLC to make a copycat offshore oil drilling tool.

The panel was considering Besco's argument that the jury got it wrong because the weight of the evidence showed that its tool did not infringe under the doctrine of equivalents, and that Spoked hadn't taken adequate steps to protect its trade secrets. The underlying intellectual property case was brought in 2017 by Spoked Solutions — formerly known as Cajun Services Unlimited LLC...

