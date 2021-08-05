Weber Leads Trio Of IPOs With Downsized $250M Offering

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 2:04 PM EDT) -- Outdoor grilling company Weber Inc. was one of at least three companies that began publicly trading Thursday after raising $250 million in a downsized initial public offering guided by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and underwriters' counsel Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Palatine, Illinois-based Weber said in a statement Wednesday it sold about 17.8 million shares at $14 each, and that its underwriters have a 30-day option to buy roughly 2.7 million more shares, which could raise another $37.5 million. The IPO is a significant step down from Weber's earlier plans to raise $750 million by selling about 46.9 million shares...

