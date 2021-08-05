Orrick-Led AI Biz Dataiku Lands $4.6B Valuation In Series E

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 3:43 PM EDT) -- Dataiku, advised by Orrick, said Thursday it's now valued at $4.6 billion thanks to a Series E financing round that will help fund the business-focused artificial intelligence company's growth. New York-based Dataiku said in a statement and separate blog post that proceeds from the $400 million round will be used to help it continue bringing its AI and analytics services to more businesses around the world. The financing included support from Tiger Global, ICONIQ Growth and CapitalG. "Organizations that use Dataiku elevate their people — whether technical and working in code, or on the business side and low- or no-code — to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS