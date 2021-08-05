Navajo Nation Says Navigable Waters Rule Must Go

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The Navajo Nation urged a New Mexico federal court not to allow the government to keep the Trump administration's Navigable Waters Protection Rule in place while it fixes defects, pointing to the new administration's slow response and the irreversible harm that will occur in the meantime. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers "themselves should be asking the court to vacate the rule," the Navajo Nation said Wednesday, pushing back on the agencies' plan to revise and replace the rule through administrative procedures. "Since they have not, the Navajo Nation reiterates its request for this court to...

