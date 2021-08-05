Texas Judge Tosses Zoning Bias Claim Against Dallas

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 7:22 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge on Wednesday dismissed a Dallas woman's lawsuit accusing the city of improperly handling hazardous waste, finding there were no discriminatory policies that led to pollution from a giant pile of roof shingles. Marsha Jackson had claimed that the city violated her 14th Amendment rights by contributing to the creation of a giant pile of shingles known as Shingle Mountain through its zoning policy that placed industrial areas next to Black and Hispanic neighborhoods. She also claimed that the city cleans up waste in white neighborhoods but hasn't worked as hard to fix the issue in her area....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS