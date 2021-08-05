Teva Piles Onto Strong-Arm Tactic Accusations Against DOJ

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 2:38 PM EDT) -- Teva Pharmaceuticals wants to hop on to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s emergency relief order in the two companies' criminal price-fixing case, saying the U.S. Department of Justice has also sought inappropriate post-indictment evidence from its international employees. In a brief filed Wednesday, Teva said it wants U.S. District Judge Barclay Surrick to include them in an emergency relief motion granted July 28 ordering the DOJ's Antitrust Division to halt all non-attorney contact and to cease and desist from conducting compulsory interviews with senior Glenmark India executives. According to Teva, the DOJ has used similar tactics to seek post-indictment interviews with its former CEO in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS