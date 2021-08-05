Texas Panel Upholds Sale Of Smokable Hemp Products

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Texas' health regulator can enforce its ban on the production and processing of smokable forms of hemp, but it can't prevent the sale or distribution of those products, a state appellate court ruled Thursday, partially reversing a lower court's temporary injunction that froze the agency's entire new rule. A three-justice panel of the Third Court of Appeals in Austin agreed with the Texas Department of State Health Services that the temporary injunction provided more relief than requested to Dallas-based Crown Distributing LLC and three other hemp businesses who challenged the rule in an August 2020 lawsuit. The businesses only challenged DSHS...

