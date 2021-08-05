Cannabis-Focused SPAC Files for $100M IPO

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Achari Ventures Holdings Corp. I plans to raise $100 million through an initial public offering guided by Reed Smith and underwriters' counsel White & Williams before the special purpose acquisition company hunts for a target in the cannabis industry. The New Jersey-based SPAC aims to issue 11.5 million units priced at $10 each, according to a Wednesday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The proceeds could grow to $115 million if the company's underwriters apply an option to buy an additional 1.5 million units. Each unit comprises a single share of common stock and one redeemable warrant to buy...

