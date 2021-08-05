$235M GSK Win Stays, But Fed. Circ. Tells Generics To Relax

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 10:27 PM EDT) -- A split Federal Circuit panel has once again revived a $235 million verdict against Teva for inducing infringement of GlaxoSmithKline's heart disease drug Coreg, although the panel's revised decision Thursday warned that the ruling shouldn't have a broader impact on generic drugs with skinny labels. A revised Federal Circuit ruling on Thursday again revived a $235 million verdict against Teva for inducing infringement of a GlaxoSmithKline drug. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) The panel majority said it has left intact the laws governing labels for generic versions of drugs that still have some patent-protected indications, as there was significant evidence proving Teva was actively marketing...

