Gensler Is Ready To Make SEC The Crypto Cop. But How?

Law360 (August 5, 2021, 5:35 PM EDT) -- The head of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission signaled this week that his agency will play a central role in policing the burgeoning cryptocurrency market, but the nuts and bolts of such an effort remain unclear, experts told Law360. SEC Chair Gary Gensler's Aug. 3 remarks at the Aspen Security Forum are his first major public statement on cryptocurrencies since his confirmation in April, and are close to a line in the sand on the long-simmering question of whether digital assets fall under the securities regulator's purview. Gensler's apparent answer to that question is, broadly, yes. The chairman said Tuesday that...

